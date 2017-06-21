Anthem to reduce Obamacare offerings in Wisconsin, Indiana

June 21 Anthem Inc, which has urged
lawmakers to commit to paying government subsidies for the
Obamacare individual health insurance system, said on Wednesday
it would reduce the number of individual plan offerings in
Wisconsin and Indiana next year.
The largest U.S. health insurer, which sells Blue Cross Blue
Shield plans in 14 states including New York and California, for
months has said that uncertainty over the payments used to make
insurance more affordable could cause it to exit markets.
The subsidies are available to low-income Americans who buy
individual health insurance on the exchanges created under the
2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA), former President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law, popularly known as Obamacare.
Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump have
promised to repeal and replace the law, but have disagreed over
the details, creating uncertainty at a time when insurers must
submit plans and premium rates for 2018.
"Planning and pricing for ACA-compliant health plans has
become increasingly difficult due to a shrinking and
deteriorating individual market, as well as continual changes
and uncertainty in federal operations," Anthem spokeswoman
Leslie Porras said.
Wednesday's announcement follows a decision by Anthem
earlier this month to exit most of the Ohio market in 2018.
Other large health insurers have also pulled out for 2018,
including Aetna Inc and Humana Inc
