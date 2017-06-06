Anthem plans to leave Obamacare market in Ohio in 2018

NEW YORK, June 6 Anthem Inc, one of the
largest sellers of Obamacare individual health insurance, said
it will exit most of the Ohio market next year because of
volatility and uncertainty about whether the government will
continue to provide subsidies aimed at making the plans
affordable.
Republicans are trying to cut off the subsidy payments in
court proceedings and President Donald Trump has made
conflicting statements about if the government should continue
paying them.
Anthem has been reviewing participation in all of the 14
states where it sells Blue Cross Blue Shield plans as it has
faced deadlines to submit premium rates for 2018.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)