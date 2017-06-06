UPDATE 3-Anthem to leave Ohio's Obamacare insurance market in 2018

(Adds outside comment)
By Caroline Humer
June 6 Anthem Inc, which has urged
Republican lawmakers to commit to paying government subsidies
for the Obamacare individual health insurance system, on Tuesday
announced it would exit most of the Ohio market next year.
The high-profile health insurer, which sells Blue Cross Blue
Shield plans in 14 states including New York and California, for
months has said that uncertainty over the payments used to make
insurance more affordable could cause it to exit markets next
year.
Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish two weeks ago reiterated that the
company was reviewing its participation in the individual
markets that are a key piece of the Affordable Care Act,
commonly called Obamacare.
Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump have
promised to repeal and replace the law, but have disagreed over
the details, creating uncertainty at a time when insurers must
submit plans and premium rates for 2018.
In addition, Republicans are trying to cut off these
Obamacare subsidy payments in court proceedings and President
Donald Trump has made conflicting statements about continuing
paying them.
Insurance departments across the country have reported that
insurers have submitted premium rate increases of up to 50
percent and 60 percent or even higher for 2018.
Anthem attributed the Ohio decision to volatility and
uncertainty about whether the government would continue to
provide cost-sharing subsidies. It said it would continue to
sell Obamacare compliant plans outside of the exchange in Pike
County, Ohio as well as other individual plans that were
grandfathered when the law went into effect.
Anthem is the only insurer selling health insurance exchange
products in all 88 Ohio counties in 2017 and the only insurer in
20 counties, according to Ohio Department of Insurance spokesman
Chris Brock.
In 2018, the move would leave about 10,500 people in at
least 18 counties with no insurer.
"Congressional action is needed to restore stability," Brock
said. The insurance department is looking for options for those
affected, he said.
Other large health insurers have also pulled out for 2018,
including Aetna Inc and Humana Inc, leaving
other areas facing the possibility of no insurer.
Anthem's decision was made as rate filings were due to the
state and after discussions with the insurance department.
"States can beg and plead, but much of this is out of their
hands," said Larry Levitt, health economist at the Kaiser Family
Foundation.
Anthem shares rose $1.19, or 0.64 percent, to $187.88 in
early afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Andrew Hay)