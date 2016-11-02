版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 21:04 BJT

Anthem CEO looking closely at Obamacare individual plan market

NEW YORK Nov 2 Anthem Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Tuesday during a conference call that Anthem is looking closely at the Obamacare individual exchanges for regulatory changes as it decides if it will modify strategy for 2018.

He was speaking during a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

