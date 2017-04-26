版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 20:59 BJT

Anthem CEO says 2018 plans depend on cost-sharing subsidies

NEW YORK, April 26 Anthem Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday that the company would base its 2018 individual health insurance plans on the U.S. government continuing to pay subsidies that help reduce patient costs but added that those plans would change if those payments are not extended.

Swedish said Anthem would adjust rates and market participation if there is no renewal of these cost-sharing subsidies. Their 2018 funding has been put into question by Republicans and President Donald Trump, who are seeking to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐