Anthem CEO says 2018 plans depend on cost-sharing subsidies

NEW YORK, April 26 Anthem Inc Chief
Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday that the
company would base its 2018 individual health insurance plans on
the U.S. government continuing to pay subsidies that help reduce
patient costs but added that those plans would change if those
payments are not extended.
Swedish said Anthem would adjust rates and market
participation if there is no renewal of these cost-sharing
subsidies. Their 2018 funding has been put into question by
Republicans and President Donald Trump, who are seeking to
repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)