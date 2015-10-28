UPDATE 1-Anthem's profit beats estimates on higher Medicaid enrollments

(Adds details)
Oct 28 Health insurer Anthem Inc
reported a better-than-expected profit in the third quarter as
more people enrolled for its government plans, especially
Medicaid.
Anthem's government business offers Medicare plans for the
elderly and Medicaid for lower-income families.
Enrollments in Anthem's Medicaid plans rose by 786,000
members in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, accounting for
about two-thirds of the total increase in enrollments.
Anthem, which agreed to buy smaller rival Cigna Corp
in July, said earnings rose to $654.8 million, or $2.43 per
share, from $630.9 million, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.
The company said spending on medical claims as a percentage
of premiums rose to 83.6 percent from 82.5 percent a year ago,
due to expenses in its individual business. The metric is keenly
watched for signs of rising costs.
On an adjusted basis, Anthem earned $2.73 per share, well
above analysts average estimate of $2.33 according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $19.77 billion from $18.37 billion. Analysts
were expecting revenue of $19.64 billion.
The company also forecast full-year profit of $10.10-$10.20
per share. But, that was below analysts expectations of $10.22.
Anthem, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in more
than a dozen states, said it will hold a special shareholder
meeting on Dec. 3 to vote on the proposed merger with Cigna.
Anthem is the first insurer to report earnings since
UnitedHealth Group Inc two weeks ago, which failed to
impress investors with a modest profit beat.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)