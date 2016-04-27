Health insurer Anthem reports higher revenue on Medicaid enrollments

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
April 27 Health insurer Anthem Inc, which is in the process of buying smaller rival Cigna Corp , reported a near 6.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as it added more members to its Medicaid plans.
The company's net income fell to $703 million, or $2.63 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $865.2 million, or $3.09 per share, a year earlier.
Exluding items the company earned $3.46 per share.
Total revenue rose to $20.29 billion from $19.05 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei