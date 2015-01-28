CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Health insurer Anthem's profit beats as enrollments rise

(Corrects fourth-quarter analysts' profit estimate in next-to-last paragraph to $1.72 per share)

Jan 28 Health insurer Anthem Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an increase in premiums and memberships for its plans.

The second-largest U.S. health insurer also forecast 2015 earnings above analysts' average estimate, but said medical costs will rise in the year.

Anthem, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans in 14 states, forecast 2015 adjusted earnings to be more than $9.70 per share and operating revenue of between $78 billion-$78.5 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $79.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Anthem is one of the biggest players on the individual exchanges created under the national healthcare reform law, or Obamacare. It also operates Medicare and Medicaid plans.

Medical membership is expected to be in the range of 38 million to 38.2 million in 2015, the company said.

Total enrollments rose by about 1.8 million to 37.5 million members in 2014, with the most growth in Medicaid.

The company's net profit rose to $506.7 million, or $1.80 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $148.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included loss from discontinued operations of $160.7 million.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.73 per share.

Total revenue rose 6 percent to about $19 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.72 per share and revenue of $19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Anthem also increased its quarterly dividend by 43 percent to 62.5 cents per share. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Sriraj Kalluvila)