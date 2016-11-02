U.S. health insurer Anthem's quarterly revenue rises 7.5 pct

Nov 2 Anthem Inc's quarterly revenue rose 7.5 percent as the No. 2 U.S. health insurer added more members to its Medicaid plans.

Anthem, which is fighting a U.S. government lawsuit to block its acquisition of Cigna Corp, said its net income fell to $617.8 million, or $2.30 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $654.8 million, or $2.43 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7.5 percent to $21.40 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)