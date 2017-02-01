UPDATE 4-Anthem CEO uncertain about 2018 Obamacare participation

(Adds analysts' comments)
By Caroline Humer
Feb 1 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that
it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare
exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment
and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy
customers.
Anthem Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish, speaking to
analysts about the company's better-than-expected fourth quarter
earnings, said he was optimistic that will occur soon enough for
the insurer to decide in the next few months how it will
proceed.
U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal and replace
Obamacare, former president Barack Obama's health reform law,
saying it is unaffordable. But he has also promised to fix it
and not "pull the rug" out from under anyone. Insurers say they
also want to keep customers in health plans.
"They have a shared interest in as little disruption as
possible for the market," healthcare research group Avalere
Health CEO Dan Mendelson said.
Anthem and other insurers, such as Aetna Inc, say
they need changes that would improve the balance of sick and
healthy customers to be able to submit 2018 exchange plans in
April or May.
"As we approach the end of the first half of this year, we
will have to make decision on whether or not we surgically
extract ourselves from certain rating regions or even on a
larger scale, depending on the stability of the marketplace,"
Swedish said.
Swedish said Anthem was talking to lawmakers and the new
administration about its proposed changes, and other insurers
have been lobbying as well.
Republican lawmakers have spent years devising ways to
replace Obamacare but have yet to agree on the specifics of how
to proceed.
"The window for them to implement those changes in a prudent
and judicious manner is small," said Morningstar analyst Vishnu
Lekraj, referring to Republican lawmakers, "and if they can't
get it done soon, they are going to have to delay, or it might
not even happen."
Insurers say they will not be ready to sell any new products
until 2019 at the earliest, and these Obamacare plans may be the
only individual products available in 2018. Fewer insurers in
the market mean less competition and possibly higher premiums.
Changes can move forward in various ways. Republican Senator
Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, for instance, has said such
insurer requests should be part of an immediate "rescue package"
for the exchanges. Or the Department of Health and Human
Services could make the rule changes, with the White House
signing off.
Anthem and other large insurers say the enrollment rules,
lax eligibility confirmation and premium payments by third
parties skew the pool of patients to the unhealthy.
Anthem, the No. 2 U.S. health insurer, is one of the biggest
players in the more than 10-million-customer Obamacare
individual market. It is also one of the few large insurers that
expect to break even or be profitable there this year.
The company has more than 800,000 people in plans purchased
through the online exchanges that offer income-based subsidies.
Aetna, which has 190,000 people in these exchange plans,
says it expects to lose money on them.
Shares of Anthem were up 2.7 percent at $158.26.
The company said during the conference call that it was
restarting stock buybacks after a period of inactivity, a change
that Aetna is making as well and which buoyed its shares on
Tuesday.
AWAITING CIGNA JUDGMENT
Anthem is still waiting for a ruling on the U.S.
government's lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp.
Most Wall Street analysts expect the deal to be rejected on
antitrust grounds.
A different U.S. judge blocked health insurer Aetna's
proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller rival Humana Inc
last week.
Anthem said it expected 2017 operating revenue of $86.5
billion to $87.5 billion. Analysts on average were forecasting
$86.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expected earnings of more than $11.50
per share this year before special items, compared with
analysts' estimates of $11.53.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $368.4 million, or $1.37
per share, from $180.9 million, or 68 cents per share, a year
earlier.
(Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)