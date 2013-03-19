Test of anthrax vaccine in children gets tentative OK

| NEW YORK, March 19
NEW YORK, March 19 A presidential ethics panel
has opened the door to testing an anthrax vaccine on children as
young as infants, bringing an angry response from critics who
say the children would be guinea pigs in a study that would
never help them and might harm them.
The report, however, released on Tuesday by the Presidential
Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues, said researchers
would have to overcome numerous hurdles before launching an
anthrax-vaccine trial in children. It now goes to Secretary of
Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius, who will decide
whether to take the steps the commission recommended.
The one anthrax vaccine approved in the United States,
called BioThrax, is made by Emergent BioSolutions Inc
of Rockville, Maryland. The company reported $215.9 million in
sales of BioThrax, its only licensed product, in 2012.
The ethics commission took up the issue after a biodefense
panel recommended in 2011 that the anthrax vaccine be tested in
children. That endorsement, by the National Biodefense Science
Board, came with the caveat that such a study also get the
go-ahead from a bioethics panel.
It did, albeit conditionally.
"We have to get this precisely right," panel Chair Amy
Gutmann, president of the University of Pennsylvania, said at a
news conference. "Many significant steps would have to be taken"
before a pediatric anthrax vaccine trial could be considered,
she said. But she added that it is important "to develop the
knowledge needed to save children's lives" in the event of an
anthrax attack.
Balancing the need to protect children against the need to
know, for instance, the safe dose of the vaccine, made this "one
of the most difficult ethical reviews a bioethics board has ever
conducted," Gutmann said.
Activists said the board was wrong not to oppose
unequivocally testing the anthrax vaccine in children.
Vera Sharav, founder of the Alliance for Human Research
Protection, predicted that such a study would cause "moral harm
for us as a nation and suffering for the children. They should
have said, 'thou shalt not.'"
'DARK ZEPHYR'
The idea of testing an anthrax vaccine in children arose
when a 2011 war game, called Dark Zephyr, presented to policy
makers a scenario in which terrorists released anthrax on a city
modeled on San Francisco. Doctors did not know what dose of the
vaccine to give children. That presented a dilemma: should
children be vaccinated anyway, or should the government test the
vaccine on them first to establish a safe dose?
Information about safety has come from giving the vaccine to
some 2.9 million adults, mostly members of the armed forces who
were thought to be at risk of exposure to biological weapons in
Iraq. Information about efficacy has come from animal studies,
as it is unethical to expose someone to anthrax intentionally to
see if the vaccine works, and from measurements of the
anthrax-fighting antibodies a vaccinated person produces.
Federal regulations set a high bar for research on kids. If
the chance of their benefiting is minuscule or nil, and the
potential risk even minimal, children are usually off-limits.
The presidential bioethics panel conceded that "there is no
prospect of direct benefit to children" who participate in an
anthrax-vaccine study, Gutmann said. According to the biodefense
board, children in such a study would face more than minimal
risk (defined as a risk no greater than that in daily life or at
a check-up), mostly because the side effects of the vaccine in
children are unknown.
Because the vaccine poses more than minimal risk to
children, any proposal for testing it in them would have to
clear several hurdles, the commission said. One pre-requisite
for such a study is rigorously testing the vaccine in the
youngest adults, starting at age 18.
"You'd work your way down from 18-year-olds," said Dr. John
Parker, a retired army major general and chairman of the
biodefense board. "If it were safe you'd go to 17-year-olds,
then 16-year olds." After each round showing minimal harm,
"you'd ask permission to move on to younger children."
The youngest age for testing is not clear, said Parker, "but
the immune system of very young children is different from older
people's." Results in 16-year-olds or even 5-year-olds might not
reveal whether the vaccine is safe in babies, who would
therefore have to be studied, too.
HATCHING SPORES
To critics, the combination of no benefit and some risk to
children means a pediatric anthrax-vaccine study should be
prohibited.
"We have to wonder if, after all the data collected by the
U.S. Army on the side-effects experienced by soldiers, we would
want to subject children to skin ulcers symptoms of the
disease," said Jeanne Guillemin, a senior fellow in the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Security Studies Program
and author of a 2011 book about anthrax attacks, titled
"American Anthrax."
In the largest study of the anthrax vaccine, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2008 that
in 1,563 adults who received the vaccine, there were 229
"serious adverse events" such as cardiovascular disease,
intracranial aneurysm and seizure, though only nine were blamed
on the vaccine. Much more common were milder reactions such as
soreness near the injection site, itching, fever and malaise.
Opponents of testing the anthrax vaccine in children argue
that antibiotics would be sufficient to protect kids in an
anthrax attack.
Antibiotics worked following attacks in 2001 that were
traced to an Army scientist who committed suicide in 2008 as
investigators closed in. The five people who died after inhaling
anthrax spores sent through the mail did not receive antibiotics
before developing symptoms. Everyone who was exposed and
received antibiotics in time survived, noted MIT's Guillemin.
Proponents of testing the anthrax vaccine in children argue
that antibiotics are not enough.
"The point of vaccinating is that anthrax spores can hatch
at different times and stay dormant for days to months," said
Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi of Children's National Medical Center in
Washington, D.C., and a member of the biodefense board.
Vaccination, he said, would prevent disease long after
victims' 60-day course of antibiotics is finished.
Under a 2005 law, children in an anthrax-vaccine study would
be prohibited from seeking damages through the legal system. The
presidential commission, said Gutmann, "strongly recommended
that a plan be in place to compensate any children" who are
harmed.