CORRECTED-Group asks FDA to treat superbugs like rare diseases

* Measure meant to fight drug-resistant infections
* Few drugmakers invest in antibiotics
* FDA concerned about drug overuse
* Proposal could be part of FDA's user fee renewal
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, March 8 A research group is
proposing a new tool in the fight against drug-resistant
bacteria: turn infections into a rare disease.
The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) offered a
plan on Thursday that would allow the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) to review certain kinds of antibiotics like
it reviews "orphan" drugs for rare diseases, making it easier
for companies to gain approval.
Misuse of medications and other factors have fueled the
evolution of multi-drug resistant bacteria, or "superbugs", for
which there are few treatment options.
These include drug-resistant strains of MRSA and
C-difficile, which have wrought havoc in U.S. hospitals, as well
as infections common in the developing world, like tuberculosis.
MRSA -- Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus -- alone
is estimated to kill around 19,000 people every year in the
United States.
The FDA on Wednesday also highlighted the importance of
combating superbugs, as long as there are ways to ensure new
antibiotics are not overused, making the problem worse.
But many drugmakers have turned away from what has become an
unprofitable area of research, leaving few medicines to fight
drug-resistant strains.
Today, only two large companies - GlaxoSmithKline Plc
and AstraZeneca Plc -- still have strong
antibiotic research and development, compared to nearly 20
companies in 1990, according to the IDSA.
Congress passed the Orphan Drug Act in 1983 to deal with a
similar problem: too few companies were investing in drugs to
treat uncommon diseases, usually ones that affected fewer than
200,000 people in the United States.
The law offered companies tax credits, marketing rights and
other incentives, helping to bring 135 "orphan drugs" to market,
according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.
Robert Guidos, IDSA's vice president of public policy and
government relations, said a similar program could work for
antibiotics, where the unmet need is just as great, while
investment has plummeted.
"This proposal creates a new mechanism, similar to the
orphan drug act (for rare diseases)," he said. "It's a
game-changer," Guidos said.
Under IDSA's Special Population Limited Medical Use
framework, companies that want to develop new antibiotics can
enroll fewer patients in clinical trials and often get a faster
response from the FDA.
To get approval for the program, companies would have to
target their antibiotics at specific strains of disease that
have few treatment options.
FIGHTING OVERUSE
Janet Woodcock, head of the FDA's drugs center, said the
incidence of drug-resistant bacteria has reached "crisis
proportions" in the United States, but the FDA was concerned new
antibiotics could be overused.
"We need antibiotics to be used for life-threatening
infections that lack medical treatments ... and not for your
kid's ear infection," Woodcock said during a briefing with
reporters on Wednesday.
The World Health Organization warned last year
that misuse of antibiotics was so bad it could bring nations
back to the time before major antibiotics were developed.
Woodcock said the FDA was exploring creating a special
designation for drugs that have the potential for misuse -- such
as antibiotics and obesity treatments -- but can also benefit a
limited number of patients.
These drugs would have strict labels on who they are meant
for, and pharmacists and doctors would have to know the
regulations.
While the FDA has no power to regulate medical practice,
Woodcock said she believed this special designation would give
doctors enough information to use medicine appropriately.
IDSA said it would also work with insurers and doctors to
make sure any antibiotics approved through the pathway would go
to the right patients. IDSA represents about 10,000 physicians
and scientists that focus on infectious diseases.
The group is submitting its proposal on antibiotics to
Congress during a hearing on Thursday about a bill to renew FDA
user fees, or the funds companies pay to the agency in exchange
for faster review of drugs and devices.
Since the fees provide almost half of the FDA's
funding, the bill often serves as a vehicle for broader
FDA-related changes. The fees must be renewed every five years,
with the current bill expiring in September.