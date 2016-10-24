3i Infrastructure among ten bidders for Antin's FPS Towers- sources

| LONDON/PARIS
LONDON/PARIS Oct 24 3i Infrastructure
has bid for French telecoms masts FPS Towers worth up to 1
billion euros on Friday's deadline for non-binding offers, as
the fund seeks to build its UK business Wireless Infrastructure
Group (WIG) into a European platform, a spokesperson for 3i
Infrastructure said.
American Tower Corp, Spain's Cellnex are
also among around ten bidders for FPS Towers, several sources
familiar with the situation said.
The deal could help owner Antin Infrastructure Partners,
which is working with financial adviser JP Morgan, raise up to 1
billion euros ($1.09 billion), said the sources who asked not to
be named because the talks are private.
Antin Infrastructure, Cellnex, JP Morgan were not
immediately available for comment while American Tower Corp and
TDF declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Gwenaelle Barzic in
Paris; editing by Dasha Afanasieva in London)