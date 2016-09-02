CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-FDA halts sale of some antibacterial hand, body wash products

(Corrects paragraph 8 to attribute comment to "Ken Cook", not
"Alex Formuzis")
By Natalie Grover
Sept 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday banned some over-the-counter antibacterial hand and body
wash products, saying they are no more effective than soap and
water and could cause long-term harm.
The move affects 2,100 products, or roughly 40 percent of
the over-the-counter antibacterial soap market, Dr. Theresa
Michele, director of the FDA's division of nonprescription drug
products, told reporters on a conference call.
The ruling does not affect alcohol-based hand sanitizers or
antibacterial products used in hospitals and clinics.
The agency said it is banning products that contain any one
of 19 ingredients that have not been proven safe.
Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co and
Colgate-Palmolive Co have said they have either
reformulated or are reformulating their products to delete the
most common of the 19 ingredients, including triclosan and
triclocarban.
FDA spokeswoman Andrea Fischer and Brian Sansoni, of the
American Cleaning Institute, which represents multiple cleaning
products companies, were unable to identify the products most
affected by Friday's ruling.
The FDA had proposed banning the ingredients in 2013 unless
companies could prove they were safe and effective, but was
unsatisfied with the data. The ACI, whose members include Dial
Corp., a unit of Germany's Henkel, insists the products are
effective.
"Clearly this is an industry that needed a good, swift kick
in the triclosan. It took far too long," said Ken Cook, the
president of the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit
environmental research organization.
Thomas DiPiazza, a spokesman for Colgate-Palmolive, said
none of the company's products in the continental United States
are affected, although a "small quantity of our bar soap in
Puerto Rico, where FDA rules also apply, is being reformulated."
Procter & Gamble spokeswoman Tressi Rose said it will
replace "a few" products well in advance of the FDA's deadline
for removing or reformulating the products a year from now.
The regulator also deferred by a year a ruling on three
additional ingredients used in consumer wash products -
benzalkonium chloride, benzethonium chloride and chloroxylenol
(PCMX) - to allow for the submission of new safety and
effectiveness data for those ingredients.
Consumer antibacterial washes containing those specific
ingredients may be sold during this time, the FDA said.
Manufacturers are conducting research to fill data gaps
identified by the FDA, Sansoni said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)