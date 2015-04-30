UPDATE 2-FDA revisits safety of healthcare antiseptics such as Purell

* FDA asks manufacturers for more data
* No healthcare antiseptics to be pulled off shelves as of
now
* Manufacturers have one year to submit data
By Natalie Grover
April 30 After roughly 40 years, U.S. health
regulators are seeking data to see if the cocktail of
ingredients in antiseptics used in hospitals, clinics and
nursing homes are as safe and effective as they were once
considered.
The Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it is
asking manufacturers for more data, including on absorption,
potential hormonal effects and bacterial resistance of the
'active' ingredients in antiseptics, to see if they are still
appropriate for use in a healthcare setting.
Since the review of healthcare antiseptics in the 1970s,
things have changed, the FDA noted, alluding to a shift in
frequency of use, hospitals' infection control practices,
technology and safety standards. (1.usa.gov/1EUrzCd)
An independent panel of experts to the FDA raised similar
concerns last year. In 2013, the regulator issued a warning to
manufacturers, saying it was aware of at least four deaths and
multiple infections caused by over-the-counter antiseptics. (1.usa.gov/1DNxOSp)
Commonly used active ingredients in healthcare antiseptics
include alcohol and iodine. Data suggests that, for at least
some of these ingredients, the systemic exposure is higher than
previously thought, the agency noted.
"We're going to try to answer their questions in great
detail as called for, but we believe the FDA already has
sufficient data on these products," said Brian Sansoni, a
spokesman for American Cleaning Institute (ACI), a trade
association for the cleaning products industry.
The ACI represents antiseptic ingredient and product makers
such as Gojo Industries Inc, the maker of Purell hand
sanitizers; Dial Corp, a unit of Germany's Henkel ;
Ecolab Inc and Steris Corp.
The FDA said no healthcare antiseptics were going to be
pulled off shelves as of now, and that their review excluded
home-use antiseptics such as antibacterial soap and hand
sanitizers.
The new data request relates only to healthcare antiseptics
covered by the over-the-counter monograph, a kind of "recipe
book" covering acceptable ingredients, doses, formulations and
labeling. Once a final monograph is implemented, companies can
market their product without having to go through the FDA.
Companies will have one year to submit the data, which the
FDA will evaluate before determining if the OTC monograph needs
to be revised.
"We're concerned if the FDA takes maybe a too narrow view
regarding the safety and effectiveness data - depending how the
final rule ends up - they could take effective products or
ingredients off the shelves," Sansoni said.
