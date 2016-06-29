UPDATE 1-FDA seeks more data on over-the-counter hand sanitizers

(Adds details)
June 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it is seeking additional data to support the safety and
effectiveness of certain active ingredients used in topical
consumer antiseptic rubs, including hand sanitizers, that are
sold over-the-counter.
The regulator's move comes more than a year after it asked
for additional data to check if antiseptics used in healthcare
settings were as safe and effective as they were once
considered.
The action is part of a larger ongoing review by the agency
after a lawsuit settlement with the environmental group Natural
Resources Defense Council (NRDC) in 2013.
The group had sued the FDA, claiming the agency failed to
regulate toxic chemicals found in antimicrobial soap and other
personal care products. (reut.rs/292GT18)
NRDC's senior attorney Mae Wu said the FDA action was "long
overdue". "We need to know whether these chemicals are safe and
effective."
The FDA said on Wednesday its request would help ensure that
regular use of these products do not present unknown concerns,
and not that these products were ineffective or unsafe. (1.usa.gov/29c72zQ)
The agency said it does not require any hand sanitizers to
be removed from the shelves at this time.
"We believe that the FDA has a wealth of data on hand
sanitizers in their possession to judge them as generally
recognized as safe and effective," the American Cleaning
Institute (ACI) said in a statement.
"However, we will work to provide additional data as
necessary to ensure the agency has the most complete, useful,
and up-to-date information on these products," the statement
said.
The ACI represents antiseptic ingredient and product makers
such as Purell hand sanitizer-maker Gojo Industries Inc, Clorox
Co and Procter & Gamble Co.
The proposed rule, which will be available for public
comment for 180 days, requires that manufacturers provide
information for active ingredients: alcohol, isopropyl alcohol
and benzalkonium chloride.
Since 2009, 90 percent of all consumer antiseptic rubs use
ethanol or ethyl alcohol as their active ingredient, according
to the agency.
The companies will get a year to submit new data after which
the FDA will evaluate and publish its final determination.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)