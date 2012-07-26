Justice Dept antitrust nominee: careful vigilance of big firms

* Unclear when confirmation vote for Baer will be held

WASHINGTON, July 26 William Baer, the White House nominee to head the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, urged careful monitoring of powerful companies willing to flex their muscles to push aside rivals during questioning at his nomination hearing on Thursday.

Baer, a prominent antitrust attorney with Arnold and Porter LLP, was nominated in early February. If confirmed by the Senate, he will replace Joseph Wayland, the acting assistant attorney general for antitrust.

He was asked about dominant firms like search giant Google Inc, which the Federal Trade Commission is investigating for allegedly using its search dominance to benefit other parts of its business.

"Any time a dominant firm is in a position to hit a tipping point and abuses that position, antitrust ought to be looking. It doesn't mean it that they ought to be acting. It really depends on the behavior," he told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Baer is seen as someone who would continue the present policies of the Justice Department's antitrust office. The office, along with the FTC, reviews mergers to ensure they comply with antitrust law and prosecutes price-fixing and other antitrust violations.

His resume in government includes two stints at the FTC, one as a young attorney just out of law school and a second as head of the FTC's antitrust office.

The Justice Department successfully opposed AT&T Inc's $39 billion deal to acquire wireless rival T-Mobile USA last year, and stopped NASDAQ OMX Group and IntercontinentalExchange Inc from buying NYSE Euronext .

But it struck compromises on other deals, such as Ticketmaster's purchase of Live Nation in 2010 and Google's buy of ticketing software company ITA and smartphone handset maker Motorola Mobility.

The division is currently looking at price fixing in industries as disparate as auto parts, optical disk drives, the derivatives market, interest-rate manipulation and whether cable companies are trying to prevent the rise of Internet video as an alternative to television.

It has filed suit against Apple and two publishers -- Macmillan and Penguin Group, which are respectively units of Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Pearson Plc -- accusing them of fixing the price of electronic books. That trial is set for next year.

The department is also looking at a controversial plan by Verizon Wireless to buy airwaves from Comcast, Time Warner Cable and other cable operators for about $3.9 billion. The deal includes some much-criticized joint marketing agreements. Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.

Asked about marketing agreements in general, Baer, who trod a careful line in his testimony, said there were pros and cons.

"There are two sides to the coin," he said. "One is what are the pro-competitive efficiency oriented justifications and do those stand up to scrutiny? On the other hand, what's the risk there will be less competition?"