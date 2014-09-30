Prelim. approval for $590.5 mln U.S. buyout collusion settlement

Sept 30 A federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a $590.5 million class action settlement between investors and seven private equity firms accused of conspiring to depress the prices of corporate buyouts before the financial crisis.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Massachusetts granted the approval following a hearing on Monday.

Potential class members will be notified of the settlement by mail and by a notice in the Wall Street Journal within 30 days and will have 60 days to object.

The law firms representing the plaintiffs - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, Scott & Scott, and Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi - are asking for about $195 million in fees.

The private equity firms that are settling are Bain Capital Partners LLC, Blackstone Group LP, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc affiliate, KKR & Co, Silver Lake Partners LP, Carlyle Group LP and TPG Capital LP.

The investors' lawsuit, filed in 2007, claimed that the firms conspired to keep down prices of buyouts by entering into partnerships and agreeing not to outbid each other. The firms have not admitted wrongdoing under the settlements.

The case is Dahl et al v. Bain Capital Partners LLC et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 07-12388.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Andrew Hay)