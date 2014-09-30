Prelim. approval for $590.5 mln U.S. buyout collusion settlement

| Sept 30
Sept 30 A federal judge has granted preliminary
approval to a $590.5 million class action settlement between
investors and seven private equity firms accused of conspiring
to depress the prices of corporate buyouts before the financial
crisis.
U.S. District Judge William Young in Massachusetts granted
the approval following a hearing on Monday.
Potential class members will be notified of the settlement
by mail and by a notice in the Wall Street Journal within 30
days and will have 60 days to object.
The law firms representing the plaintiffs - Robbins Geller
Rudman & Dowd, Scott & Scott, and Robins, Kaplan, Miller &
Ciresi - are asking for about $195 million in fees.
The private equity firms that are settling are Bain Capital
Partners LLC, Blackstone Group LP, a Goldman Sachs Group
Inc affiliate, KKR & Co, Silver Lake Partners LP,
Carlyle Group LP and TPG Capital LP.
The investors' lawsuit, filed in 2007, claimed that the
firms conspired to keep down prices of buyouts by entering into
partnerships and agreeing not to outbid each other. The firms
have not admitted wrongdoing under the settlements.
The case is Dahl et al v. Bain Capital Partners LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 07-12388.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Andrew Hay)