U.S, EU, China's maritime regulators seek closer antitrust cooperation

BRUSSELS, June 18 Maritime regulators from the
United States, China and the European Union agreed on Thursday
to cooperate more closely to monitor increased tie-ups among
shipping groups.
European and Asian container shipping groups have formed or
expanded vessel-sharing alliances in the past year and the four
main groupings control more than 90 percent of the market on
major global routes.
"With the continued growth in scope of carriers'
cooperation, the authorities considered that monitoring of the
sector warrants ever closer contact and better communication
between competition and regulatory authorities," the European
Commission, which hosted the meeting, said in a statement.
French container shipping group CMA CGM sealed an
alliance called Ocean Three in September with China Shipping
Container Lines Co Ltd (CSCL) and United Arab
Shipping Co (UASC) in a bid to save costs.
The world's largest vessel-sharing agreement, 2M combining
Maersk Line and MSC, began operations in January.
A proposed partnership between Maersk, MSC and CMA was
vetoed by China last year.
The shipping industry has been battling overcapacity linked
to a glut of new vessels ordered during a boom period before the
global financial crisis of 2007-2009, forcing operators to look
for ways to become more efficient.
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said it had
hosted the meeting with the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and
the Chinese ministry of transport focused on increased tie-ups
in shipping and regulatory issues related to ports.
