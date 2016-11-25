版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 26日 星期六 00:57 BJT

Antofagasta sells Michilla mine in Chile for $52 million

SANTIAGO Nov 25 Antofagasta Minerals has sold its Michilla copper mine in Chile for $52 million to the local Haldeman Mining Company, it said in a press release on Friday.

Michilla, which stopped operations at the end of 2015, produced 29,400 tonnes of copper in its last year of operation. Haldeman is controlled by Chile's Solari families, who are also major shareholders in Latin American retail giant Falabella . (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐