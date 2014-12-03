UPDATE 1-Antofagasta names Codelco executive as mining CEO

(Writes through)
Dec 3 Copper producer Antofagasta has
recruited Iván Arriagada from Chile's state-owned Codelco to
become chief executive of its mining division, the company said
on Wednesday.
Arriagada, 51, will start in February and take a role
currently filled by Diego Hernandez, the Antofagasta group CEO
and another former Codelco executive.
Antofagasta, controlled by Chile's Luksic family, makes most
of its profit from the mining division but also has a transport
and water business.
"This will allow me, as Antofagasta CEO, to mainly dedicate
myself to driving the company's development initiatives and its
future," Hernandez said about the appointment.
Hernandez was promoted in September from head of the mining
division to chief executive of the whole group after Paul
Luksic, a member of the controlling family, decided to step down
for personal reasons.
Arriagada, a commercial engineer, has been vice president of
administration and finance at Codelco, the world's largest
copper producer, since 2012. He previously worked at global
miner BHP Billiton and at oil giant Royal Dutch
Shell.
A key task for the new Antofagasta mining boss will be to
bring down cost of delivering new projects, according to
Investec analyst Marc Elliott.
London-listed Antofagasta, like other copper miners, is
battling lower copper prices and rising costs.
Antofagasta is also hoping to counter falling copper grades,
an issue for the Chilean mining sector, with new projects such
as Antucoya and Encuentro Oxide, the expansion of its large
Pelambres mine and the construction of a second concentrator at
Centinela. This would lift its output to 900,000 tonnes by 2018
and about 1 million tonnes by 2020.
Reporting by Silvia Antonioli