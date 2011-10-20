UPDATE 1-Antofagasta, Barrick in dispute with Pakistan area

(Adds background, details, quotes)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON Oct 20 Tethyan Copper, a joint venture
of London-listed copper miner Antofagasta Plc (ANTO.L) and
Canada's Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), has filed a "notice of
dispute" with Pakistan's Baluchistan province over its Reko Diq
mine.
Tethyan said it filed the notice with the provincial
regulator after the region refused to meet its executives or
extend a deadline for it to respond to objections that
officials had raised over a mining lease being sought for the
Reko Diq copper-gold project.
Reko Diq -- only the second significant project in the
mineral-rich region and potentially a source of much needed
inward investment -- holds an estimated 5.9 billion tonnes of
mineral resources, with an average copper grade of 0.41 percent
and an average gold grade of 0.22 grams a tonne.
"It is my feeling that there is a degree of confusion,"
Tethyan Chief Executive Tim Livesey told Reuters. "I am very
hopeful we will meet ... and I hope we can resolve (the
dispute)."
The two sides now have 120 days to meet and reach an
agreement. Failing that, Tethyan said it would move to seek a
resolution through international arbitration. International
courts cannot force the attribution of the license by the local
government, but Tethyan could seek compensation for cash
invested and loss of future earnings.
The joint venture partners spent $200 million in 2006
buying the exploration license from rival BHP Billiton (BHP.AX)
(BLT.L). Construction has been projected to cost some $3.3
billion, but that is expected to climb given rising costs faced
by the mining industry, particularly in remote locations like
Baluchistan.
INVESTMENT BOON?
Tethyan filed an application for a mining lease in February
and had hoped for a decision last month. Instead, officials in
Baluchistan, where there has been growing anger about outsiders
exploiting natural resources, raised 10 objections.
"The points varied from raising concerns over the validity
of our company registration to raising concerns over the
quality of the exploration and feasibility study," Livesey
said.
"It was immediately clear to us that we could not
understand their position on some of these issues," he said,
adding that some of the objections were in contravention of
existing agreements.
Livesey said Tethyan sought to meet the local government
and a 60-day extension to the period it had to provide a
response to the objections, but was refused.
Tethyan filed its responses to the objections on Thursday,
the deadline, but Livesey said the responses were "interim" as
the two sides had not yet met.
Reko Diq, if it went ahead successfully, would mark the
largest foreign direct investment into Pakistan mining and a
major investment in Baluchistan, the country's poorest region.
At its peak, it would likely employ 11,000 people.
Separatist guerrillas in Baluchistan, on the border with
Iran and Afghanistan, have for decades been fighting a
low-level insurgency for control of the provincial natural gas
and mineral resources, which they say are unfairly exploited by
the country's richer and more powerful provinces.
The project, which would produce 200,000 tonnes of copper
and some 250,000 ounces of gold a year, had been expected to
begin production in 2015, but that was pushed back due to
delays over the mining lease even before Thursday's notice of
dispute.
(Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)