Antofagasta-Barrick JV in mine dispute with Pakistan region

LONDON Oct 20 Tethyan Copper, a joint venture
between miners Antofagasta and Barrick Gold ,
has filed a "notice of dispute" with Pakistan's Baluchistan
province, after the region raised objections to the Reko Diq
copper-gold project but refused to meet or extend a deadline for
responses.
Baluchistan, where there has been growing anger about
outsiders exploiting natural resources, objected in September to
a mining lease being sought by Tethyan.
Tethyan CEO Tim Livesey said Tethyan had tried to seek
clarification on the objections and an extension to the
September 20 deadline for a response, but was refused.
The Reko Diq partners were still hopeful a resolution could
be found, Livesey said. But if the dispute is not resolved in
120 days, the case will go to international arbitration and
Tethyan would seek compensation, including both invested cash
and loss of potential earnings.
"It is my feeling that there is a degree of confusion,"
Livesey told Reuters. "I am very hopeful we will meet...And I
hope we can resolve (the dispute)."
