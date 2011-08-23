UPDATE 3-Copper prices lift Antofagasta to doubled dividend

* H1 net earnings $696.2 mln, within forecast range
* Doubles dividend to 8 cents per share
* Esperanza ramp-up on track
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Aug 23 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta
doubled its half-year dividend after a 54 percent jump
in earnings, confident that demand in China and a pickup
in Japan and the United States would underpin copper prices in a
volatile market.
Copper is down over 10 percent this month as investors grow
uneasy about recovery prospects, but falls have been modest
in the context of battered markets.
London-listed Antofagasta -- which has been hit by
production setbacks and, like rivals, is suffering from
higher costs -- said on Tuesday that prices for the
red metal were likely to remain "volatile with downside risks",
but said it was well-placed to weather the storm.
"While markets are likely to remain volatile, especially in
the near-term, we remain confident that copper fundamentals will
remain supportive of a strong pricing environment," Chief
Executive Marcelo Awad said.
Antofagasta said Chinese demand remained strong over
the period, with import declines largely reflecting the running
down of stocks, and saw recovering demand in Japan and the
United States. It also pointed to an underperforming supply
side, hit by strikes and declines in ore grades, technical
failures, the slow ramp-up of new projects and bad weather.
The global copper market is expected to be in deficit
this year, and Antofagasta quoted consensus expectations that
output will fall short of demand by around 500,000 tonnes.
The group, which also produces gold and molybdenum, used in
steel alloys, said good demand, low stock levels and
limited new supply were expected to fuel a recovery for
molybdenum in the second half.
Net earnings rose to $696.2 million over the period, within
the range of analysts' forecasts, on revenues of $3.05 billion,
up over 73 percent on the back of prices that have touched
record highs. The group doubled its interim dividend to 8 cents
per share but did not repeat its special dividend sweetener.
"The positive was the big increase in the interim dividend
and the fact none of that increase is a special dividend," said
analyst Peter Mallin-Jones at Canaccord.
"Management seem to be feeling pretty confident about the
outlook and that is the biggest signpost of that confidence."
Shares in Antofagasta, which have fallen less than
those of its peers since the start of the recent equity rout,
were flat at 1240 GMT at 1,213 pence, paring earlier gains as
the market retreated and just below the broader UK sector
.
Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose almost 84 percent to $1.95 billion,
at the higher end of forecasts.
But the group also joined rivals in warning of
increased production costs, fuelled by higher energy and labour
costs, higher sulphuric acid prices and the strength of the
Chilean peso. It expects 2011 cash costs to be around 110 cents
a pound, compared with 105.6 cents in the first half.
"Going forward for the second half, we are expecting
higher production and lower unit costs, but we do not foresee
any change on energy or the Chilean peso, which will continue
appreciating as the dollar gets weaker and weaker," Awad
said.
PRODUCTION ON TRACK
The London-listed group was forced to cut its full-year
production target in June due to slower-than-expected progress
at expansion project Esperanza, but it again confirmed the
outlook on Tuesday and said the ramp-up at Esperanza would be
complete by the end of this year.
It also said the feasibility study for its Antucoya project
in northern Chile was "substantially complete" and put the
capital cost at $1.35 billion, marginally above
expectations.
Antofagasta, attractive to some investors because of its
cash pile, said it has cash including liquid investments of $3.1
billion and net cash of $700 million at the end of June.
The miner said this allowed it "the financial flexibility to
take advantage of opportunities which may arise".
In production data released earlier this month, Antofagasta
posted a 17 percent increase in second-quarter output.
Strikes, prompted by high metals prices, have dented
production from many major projects this year. Antofagasta
pointed to nearly nil growth in mine production during the first
half because of disruptions.
