公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 30日 星期五 08:22 BJT

Minmetals to buy Anvil Mining for $1.3 bln

HONG KONG, Sept 30 China's Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Friday it would offer Anvil Mining shareholders C$8 a share to take over the company in a $1.28 billion deal.

The offer price represents a 39 percent premium over Thursday's closing price of Anvil's Toronto-listed shares, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

($1=C$0.96) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)

