ANZ appoints Andrew Geczy as head of international division

SYDNEY Aug 19 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said Andrew Geczy from Lloyds Banking Group will
become chief executive of its international and institutional
banking division, a key position as ANZ seeks to bolster growth
in Asia and other regions.
He will replace Alex Thursby who left to become chief
executive of the National Bank of Abu Dhabi. The
departure, announced in April, surprised ANZ insiders and was
considered a blow to the bank's ambitions.
Geczy, who has 25 years experience in wholesale banking,
markets and asset management, was previously chief executive of
Lloyds' wholesale banking and markets division. Prior to Lloyds,
he was founder of the asset management firm Manresa Partners and
before that he held a number of leadership roles at Citigroup
.
ANZ is seeking to position itself as a pan-Asian player like
HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc,
aiming to bring in between 25 and 30 percent of earnings from
Asia-Pacific, Europe and America by 2017, up from around 21
percent in the 2012 financial year.
Geczy, who will be based in Melbourne, is due to begin his
new job on Sept. 16.