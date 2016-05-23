版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 18:13 BJT

MOVES-Michelle Jablko to join ANZ as chief financial officer

May 23 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Michelle Jablko chief financial officer, effective July 18.

Jablko will join from independent investment bank Greenhill & Co, where she was managing director and co-head for Australia since 2014.

Jablko will be based in Melbourne. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐