MOVES-Tracy Ong joins ANZ from BofA

Dec 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Tracy Ong as chief representative, ANZ Malaysia.

Ong joins ANZ from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Malaysia, where she was most recently managing director, head of corporate banking.

She has also worked as executive director and deputy chief executive at Danajamin Nasional Bhd, Malaysia and has also held several senior positions with the Maybank Group.

Ong takes over from Fauziah Hisham, who retired in July after six years as the Group representative in Malaysia. Madeline Leong, who has been acting representative from July, will focus on her role as director of international banking for the Malaysian office. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
