Australia's ANZ dismisses employee as regulator probes rate fixing

SYDNEY, July 31 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group said on Friday that it has dismissed an
employee involved in a regulatory investigation into the fixing
of benchmark interbank interest rates.
The employee was dismissed in November as a "precautionary
measure," ANZ said in a statement.
The bank had then suspended seven staff following a review
by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission of all
Australian banks for possible rate-setting.
"This disciplinary action relates to inappropriate
electronic communication and is not related to markets trading
practices," ANZ said.
"Investigations related to other staff have either been
completed or are ongoing."
Interbank rates such as Libor are used to price home loans,
credit cards and other financial products worth trillions of
dollars.
