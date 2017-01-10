版本:
ANZ sells New Zealand asset finance business to China's HNA Group

WELLINGTON Jan 11 ANZ has agreed to sell New Zealand subsidiary UDC Finance to China's HNA Group for about NZ$660 million ($460 million), the Australian bank said on Wednesday.

The bank expected the sale to be completed in the second half of 2017, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Louise Ireland)
