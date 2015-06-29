UPDATE 1-Germany's BMW among suitors for $6.4 bln ANZ car finance unit -source

* Deal is attracting global interest
* Australia's banks selling down assets to raise capital
* Bidder shortlist expected to be decided in a week
(Adds comments from BMW, Macquarie, Blackstone)
By Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, June 29 Germany's BMW AG,
Australia's Macquarie Group and a host of U.S. private
equity firms are expected to bid for Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group's more than $6 billion car and equipment
loan book, a source said on Monday.
The automaker and Australia's top investment bank have
requested information memorandums for the sale, as have buyout
firms TPG, Blackstone and Carlyle, said
the source who is involved in the process.
The sale of the car finance unit, called Esanda, is expected
to fetch a price higher than the A$8.3 billion ($6.35 billion)
book value of the loans, the source told Reuters.
The strong global interest, even as world financial markets
tumbled on concerns of a Greek default, suggests the sale will
achieve its purpose of helping Australia's third-largest lender
meet tough new requirements for higher cash reserves.
Spokespeople for BMW, Macquarie and Blackstone declined to
comment, while representatives for TPG and Carlyle were not
immediately available to comment.
The Esanda sale is being run by Deutsche Bank,
which declined comment. ANZ also declined comment.
Another source involved in the process told Reuters that
bankers running the sale were expected to compile a shortlist of
bidders within a week, after first-round offers closed on
Monday.
The bankers are then expected to open the unit's books for
due diligence, a process expected to last about seven weeks,
before calling for final offers, the source added.
Both sources could not be identified as the discussions were
private.
Earlier this month, No.2-ranked Westpac Banking Corp
announced a stake sale in its wealth management arm BT
Investment Management in an effort to boost capital
ratios.
In March, the Australian arm of GE Capital sold its
consumer finance business to private equity firm KKR & Co LP
for A$8.2 billion.
($1 = 1.3079 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)