Macquarie, Carlyle among shortlisted bidders for $6.4 bln ANZ car finance unit-sources

SYDNEY, July 17 Macquarie Group, U.S.
private equity giant Carlyle and China's HNA Group
are among the bidders shortlisted for ANZ Banking
Group's $6 billion-plus car and equipment loan book,
five sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The deal, the second major sale of a finance portfolio in
Australia after General Electric's $7 billion consumer
lending book in March, comes at a time when Australian banks are
facing pressure to lift capital ratios under stricter
regulations.
Private equity buyout firm KKR & Co bidding with
Varde Partners, as well as a group comprising TPG and
Blackstone failed to make it to the next round, three of
the sources added. Final bids are expected by end-August.
