UPDATE 1-Macquarie, Carlyle shortlisted for $6.4 bln ANZ car finance unit-sources

(Adds details on bidders, background)
By Swati Pandey and Sharon Klyne
SYDNEY, July 17 Macquarie Group, U.S.
private equity giant Carlyle and China's HNA Group
are among the bidders shortlisted for ANZ Banking
Group's $6 billion-plus car and equipment loan book,
five sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The deal, the second major sale of a finance portfolio in
Australia after General Electric's $7 billion consumer
lending book in March, comes at a time when Australian banks are
facing pressure to lift capital ratios under stricter
regulations.
For Macquarie, the acquisition would help it expand its car
lending portfolio in Australia as it looks to strengthen its
retail franchise, while China's HNA would gain access to the
developed nation's high-quality loans.
Private equity buyout firm KKR & Co bidding with
Varde Partners, as well as a group comprising TPG and
Blackstone failed to make it to the next round, three of
the sources added. Final bids are expected by end-August.
The sources could not be identified as discussions were
confidential while official announcements on the process and
shortlisted candidates will not be made public.
KKR and TPG declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Macquarie Group and Carlyle did not immediately respond
while a spokeswoman for HNA Group said she was not aware of the
deal.
Deutsche Bank is advising ANZ, Australia's
third-largest bank, on the sale. A spokeswoman at Deutsche
declined to comment.
Shortlisted parties are currently undertaking due diligence
for the car finance unit, called Esanda after preliminary bids
were received on June 29, the sources said..
KKR, Varde Partners and Deutsche Bank had successfully bid
for GE Capital's Australian and New Zealand consumer lending arm
which is expected to be completed by September.
(Additional reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)