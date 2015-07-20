CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-MOVES-ANZ names ex-BofA Merrill Lynch exec to senior role in global transaction banking (July 17)

(Corrects July 17 item to say Stuckey will commence the role in
October, not August, after ANZ issued a correction)
July 17 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd appointed Francyn Stuckey as global head of
capabilities and client solutions in its transaction banking
business.
Stuckey joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she
was managing director and global head of strategic solution
delivery for global transaction services, based in London.
Stuckey will commence the role in October and will be based
in Hong Kong and report to Carole Berndt, managing director,
global transaction banking.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)