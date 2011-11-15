版本:
New Issue-ANZ Banking Group sells $1.25 bln in notes

  Nov 15 ANZ Banking Group ANZ.N on Tuesday
sold $1.25 billion of covered bonds in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 ANZ, Citigroup, Nomura, and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: ANZ BANKING GROUP
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.25 BLN     COUPON 2.40 PCT      MATURITY  11/23/2016
TYPE BONDS        ISS PRICE 99.593     FIRST PAY  5/23/2012
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 2.487 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011
S&P TRIPLE-A      SPREAD 158.2 BPS     PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS     NON-CALLABLE N/A

