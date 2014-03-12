版本:
中国
BRIEF-Zhejiang Aokang Shoes signs e-commerce agreement with Alibaba

March 12 Zhejiang Aokang Shoes Co Ltd

* Says signs "online-to-offline" (O2O) e-commerce agreement with Alibaba (China)

