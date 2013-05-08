版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-AOL falls 5.3 percent in premarket after results

NEW YORK May 8 AOL Inc : * Shares fall 5.3 percent in premarket trading after results
