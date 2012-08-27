版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 19:31 BJT

AOL to buy back $600 mln of shares

Aug 27 AOL Inc said it will buy back $600 million of stock and announced a cash dividend of $5.15 per share.

The buyback plan utilizes a share repurchase authorization approved previously and an incremental $10 million plan authorized on Aug. 26, the company said.

AOL has 93.9 million shares outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The stock was up about 5 percent in premarket trading on Monday. It had closed at $32.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐