版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 8日 星期二 21:45 BJT

AOL to cut 100 jobs, mainly in its dial-up business - Techcrunch

Dec 8 Digital media company AOL has laid off around 100 employees, mainly in its dial-up business, as it looks to eliminate overlap with parent Verizon Communcations Inc , Techcrunch.com reported on Tuesday. (tcrn.ch/1N9bTvM)

Caroline Campbell, an AOL spokeswoman, confirmed to Reuters that the company was re-aligning and a portion of its workforce has been impacted.

"We are aligning the organization for the same level of growth in 2016," she said in an email.

The move comes almost seven months after Verizon agreed to buy AOL in a $4.4 billion deal. (reut.rs/1N9boSm)

Techcrunch.com is owned by AOL. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐