AOL CEO apologizes for public firing of executive

Aug 13 AOL Inc Chief Executive Tim
Armstrong said in a staff memo on Tuesday that he made a mistake
in publicly firing an employee last Friday in front of a
thousand workers.
A recording had been leaked to the media in which Armstrong
is heard firing Abel Lenz, a creative director at AOL's Patch
unit, after he tells Lenz to put down his camera. Lenz remains
fired, the company said.
"I am accountable for the way I handled the situation, and
at a human level it was unfair to Abel," Armstrong said in a
memo to employees obtained by Reuters.
He added that he apologized directly to Lenz as well.
Armstrong also explained what drove him over the edge at the
meeting, saying Abel had previously been told not to record
confidential meetings.
"He repeated that behavior on Friday, which drove my
actions," Armstrong said.
Lenz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since Armstrong took charge of AOL in 2009, he has focused
on building the company as a media and entertainment destination
dependent on advertising.
One of his biggest bets includes Patch, a group of local
websites dotted throughout the United States that has cost the
company roughly $150 million. The incident took place in a
meeting focused on turning around that business.
Armstrong has met with the AOL board to discuss cost
reductions at Patch, which includes closing down some websites
and potential partnerships, to reach the goal of turning the
unit profitable this year. A combined 1,000 Patch employees were
in the room or had tuned into the meeting remotely, AOL said.