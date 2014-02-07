Backlash hits AOL CEO who linked pension cuts to 'distressed babies'

| NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
Chief Executive Tim Armstrong tried to tamp down a backlash
after he linked a cut to pension benefits with rising insurance
costs due to two employees' "distressed babies," insisting that
the Internet provider was focused on families.
Armstrong's comments on Thursday during a company town hall
about why it was cutting 401(k) contributions caused a fire
storm on social media overshadowing positive quarterly results
from AOL and marked the second recent instance when a gaffe by
Armstrong left the CEO with some explaining to do.
During the meeting, Armstrong singled out two unidentified
employees who had babies with health issues in 2012.
"We had two AOL-ers that had distressed babies that were
born that we paid a million dollars each to make sure those
babies were OK in general," Armstrong said, according to the
Capital New York, which first reported it.
He said changes to the company's 401(k) retirement plan were
made in the wake of President Barack Obama's healthcare law,
which he said added $7.1 million in expenses for the online
media and entertainment company.
After the town hall, Armstrong sought to clarify his remarks
in a memo to AOL's 5,000 employees.
"I discussed the increases we and many other companies are
seeing in healthcare costs," he wrote. "In that context, I
mentioned high-risk pregnancy as just one of many examples of
how our company supports families when they are in need. We will
continue supporting members of the AOL family."
Armstrong's comment was satirized by the technology blog
ValleyWag, which posted a graphic counting Armstrong's
multimillion-dollar salary in units of distressed babies.
It was the second time that Armstrong found himself on the
defensive after making spontaneous comments during company
meetings. In August, Armstrong issued an apology after publicly
firing a Patch in front of a thousand employees.
An AOL spokesman declined to comment on the latest gaffe.
Armstrong's comments came on the same day that the company
reported better-than-expected results and its best year of
growth in a decade. AOL reported $36 million in net income
during the fourth quarter on $679 million in
revenue.
AOL shares were down 2.8 percent at $45.81 a share on Friday
after falling on Thursday as well.