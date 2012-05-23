AOL reshuffles advertising executives

* Ned Brody named CEO of Advertising.com
* SVP Jim Norton joins executive committee
* Janet Balis named publisher of Huffington Post unit
By Jennifer Saba
May 23 AOL Inc is reorganizing its
advertising division again, hoping to ignite growth with one of
its major initiatives, big splashy ad formats.
The company said on Wednesday that Ned Brody, formerly chief
revenue officer, will become CEO of the company's advertising
network, Advertising.com Group.
Jim Norton, senior vice president of AOL advertising, will
become part of the executive committee reporting directly to AOL
CEO Tim Armstrong. He will retain his title.
"The goal of these announcements is to fuel our ability to
serve more advertisers and publishers with more targeted
products and services," Armstrong wrote in a memo to employees
that was obtained by Reuters.
This is the second time AOL has reshuffled ad executives
since its head of sales Jeff Levick left last summer.
Armstrong said there will be more organizational changes to
the structure around specific brands.
AOL said advertising is the cornerstone of its turnaround
strategy as it reduces its dependence on lucrative dial-up
subscription dollars.
But the company's attempt to dominate premium display
advertising -- large ad formats that appear on web pages and
command a higher price -- has stumbled of late.
During the first quarter, the company said while overall ad
revenue rose 5 percent, boosted mainly by a 23 percent rise in
revenue at Advertising.com, U.S. display ad sales fell.
Advertising.com is a platform used by advertisers and
publishers to quickly buy and sell ads. The cost to place an ad
through a network is generally much cheaper then going to the
publisher directly. It is the part of AOL's business that is
growing the fastest.
Armstrong said AOL expects display ad revenue to increase
during the second half of the year.
AOL also announced that Janet Balis, formerly senior vice
president and head of sales strategy, marketing and partnerships
at AOL, was named publisher of its Huffington Post Media Group.