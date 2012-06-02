AOL urges shareholder approval of its board nominees

June 2 AOL Inc, waging a proxy fight
with activist hedge fund Starboard Value, said on Saturday its
shareholders should approve all eight nominees for its board of
directors after an advisory service recommended the approval of
only six.
In a statement, the Internet and media company lauded a
report by Institutional Investor Services calling for the
rejection of Starboard's full slate of nominees, but said, "ISS
reached the wrong conclusion in failing to recommend that AOL
stockholders vote for all eight of the company's highly
qualified director nominees."
The company also cited three straight quarters of
better-than-expected earnings and said that, if elected to the
board, Starboard Chief Executive officer Jeffrey Smith and
investor Dennis Miller would slow AOL's momentum.
Starboard has a 5.3 percent stake in the company. AOL was
spun off from Time Warner in 2009.
AOL said in a filing last month that Starboard would
liquidate the company if its nominees won control of the board.
Starboard has said AOL is not doing enough to return value to
shareholders and has pushed for a 100 percent return on the
proceeds of a patent sale.
Starboard did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on Saturday.
AOL will hold its annual stockholders meeting on June 14.