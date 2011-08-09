UPDATE 4-AOL reports disappointing ad growth, shares tumble

* Q2 shr loss 11 cents vs Wall St view EPS 4 cents
* Q2 revenue of $542.2 million vs est $530.4 million
* Q2 advertising revenue rose 5 percent
* Shares down 29 pct at $10.73, halted twice
(Updates share activity, adds analyst comment)
By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, Aug 9 AOL Inc AOL.N reported a
surprise second-quarter loss on Tuesday, citing
weaker-than-expected advertising growth that sent shares of the
company plummeting as much as 31 percent on Tuesday.
The company, which Time Warner (TWX.N) spun off after a
disastrous decade-long merger, is trying to regain its status
as one of the world's most popular online destinations by
investing in efforts such as hyperlocal news network Patch and
buying the Huffington Post.
Advertising revenue rose 5 percent to $319 million. But
investors cast an eagle eye on premium ad revenue, which was
weaker than expected, suggesting that rivals like Facebook are
stealing ad share.
Sales of display ads -- big splashy units that appear on
Web pages -- gained 14 percent, shy of the 25 percent forecast
of Evercore Partners analyst Ken Sena.
While AOL has made progress turning its ad revenue around
after several quarters of declines, Chief Executive Officer Tim
Armstrong said display growth should have been stronger.
"We had the ability to capture more than we did," Armstrong
said during a call with analysts.
Integration of the Huffington Post into AOL's properties
had to do partly with the slowdown in June display ad sales,
with July trending the same, said Arthur Minson, chief
financial officer of AOL.
Investors punished AOL shares, causing a halt in trading
twice during the morning because of volatility.
AOL reorganized its sales force at the end of July as part
of an effort to boost advertising demand. At that time, its
head of advertising, former Google (GOOG.O) executive Jeff
Levick, left the company. [ID:nN1E76O10P]
"From an investor standpoint, didn't we go through this
last year?" Sena said. "To be honest, you have so many buying
opportunities out there where the stocks have strong
fundamental stories."
Armstrong insisted on the call that the shake-up was not
another reorganization, one of several that AOL has been
through over the past couple of years, and that the sales force
remained intact.
"It's about us improving the operations of our advertising
business globally," he said.
The company is still waiting for sales at Patch, an
ambitious project consisting of 800 local community websites,
to kick in.
"Given disappointing display trends, we believe 2012 needs
a significant Patch ramp or material help for Huffington Post
from political advertising in order to achieve flat EBITDA,"
wrote Benchmark analyst Frederick Moran in a note to
investors.
"The current outlook is bleak," wrote Moran, who chopped
AOL's price target to $14 from $23 per share
AOL is up against Google as well as newer rivals like
Facebook and Twitter. Its share of online U.S. ad revenue is
expected to fall to 2.7 percent this year, down from 3.4
percent in 2010, according to research firm eMarketer.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $542.2 million on a 23 percent
drop in subscription revenue. Analysts were expecting revenue
of $530.4 million.
The company said its second-quarter loss narrowed to $11.8
million, or 11 cents per share, from $1.06 billion, or $9.89
per share, a year earlier, when it took a goodwill writedown of
$1.41 billion.
Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 4 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Sayantani
Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Lisa Von
Ahn, Gunna Dickson and Robert MacMillan)