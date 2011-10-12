AOL CEO pitches investors on Yahoo deal -sources

* Armstrong met with top shareholders; pitched Yahoo combo
* AOL thinks tie-up could save $1 bln to $1.5 bln -sources
* Armstrong in the "Sixth Inning" - shareholder
By Nadia Damouni and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, Oct 12 AOL Inc AOL.N CEO Tim
Armstrong has been meeting with top shareholders in the past
couple of weeks to push the idea of a sale to Yahoo Inc
(YHOO.O) that could wring up to $1.5 billion of cost savings,
according to sources with knowledge of the discussions.
While Yahoo's own strategic review has bumped AOL to the
back burner for many on Wall Street [ID:nS1E78F0PT], Armstrong
is still trying to drum up shareholder support for a deal with
Yahoo, presenting it as an alternative to going it alone as an
Internet media company.
"The focus in the meeting has gone from a year ago of being
around the fundamentals to now being how could you carve this
up, what are separate assets worth, are there ways to sell off
the business to extract value from them," said a top 20 AOL
shareholder who attended one of the meetings.
Armstrong said a merger between AOL and Yahoo could wring
out $1 billion to $1.5 billion in savings from overlapping data
centers and duplicate news sites, such as sports, entertainment
and finance, according to another major shareholder who met
with Armstrong.
He is pushing the notion that a combination with Yahoo
would appease ad agencies looking for more efficient buys with a
bigger audience, said the two shareholders.
They said they liked the idea of a merger with Yahoo but it
remains to be seen if Armstrong can pull it off.
Armstrong's defection from Google Inc (GOOG.O) to AOL in
2009 had raised investors' hopes that he could revive a fallen
giant once famous for connecting the world to the Web.
Recruited to AOL for his advertising sales prowess,
Armstrong wants to turn the company into one of the top media
destinations dependent on ad revenue, after a disastrous 10
year merger with Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
But so far, that seems elusive when AOL has to compete for
advertising dollars against the likes of Facebook and Google, in
addition to Yahoo itself.
In August, AOL reported a surprise quarterly loss and
blamed weaker-than-expected advertising growth. Shares plunged
31 percent. [ID:nL3E7J92PQ]
AOL, Yahoo and Microsoft in mid-September formed an
advertising partnership to go up against Google, according to
AllThingsDigital blog.
A deal with Yahoo could serve as a way for Armstrong to bow
out gracefully. The idea is not new -- it was floated when
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) made a bid for Yahoo in 2008, and
resurfaced again last year when AOL hired Bank of America and
Allen & Co to review alternatives.
"As far as Armstrong's desire for an exit, he doesn't want
to be doing what he is doing 18 months from now. He wants to be
out," said a source familiar with Armstrong's thinking. "He's
an ambitious sort of guy and AOL is such an afterthought. But
he would definitely put his hat in the ring to run a combined
Yahoo/AOL."
Although Armstrong's performance has disappointed many
shareholders, some are not ready yet to pitch him overboard.
"He's in the sixth inning," said the top 20 AOL
shareholder. "It is not fair to grade him right now but I think
the investment community is a little put off. There is a strong
desire to see tangible results."
AOL declined comment for this story.
Yahoo and AOL have many common shareholders as of June 30,
including Capital Research, BlackRock, Vanguard and State
Street.
Fidelity Management and Research Co, AOL's No. 2
shareholder as of June 30, cut its stake in AOL to 3.7 percent
from 10.3 percent according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.
WHAT'S BLACK AND WHITE...
AOL's stock has sunk more than 40 percent since it was spun
out from Time Warner in 2009, ending what is widely regarded as
one of the worst corporate mergers in history.
What was supposed to be a new media company is looking
increasingly old media, similar to newspapers.
Both AOL and newspapers are trying to jump-start digital
revenue based on news and information, but both are yoked to
legacy assets, the Internet dial-up access business and
printing press respectively.
"Dead money" is how another media investment banker
described the predicament of the rapidly dwindling dollars
derived from dial-up access and print newspapers.
AOL has invested heavily in news, some $160 million so far
this year on building out its online local news network Patch
and its $315 million acquisition of the Huffington Post.
Subscriber revenue, which represents about 38 percent of
AOL's total revenue in the first six months of 2011, is
expected to decline 23 percent this year, estimated Benchmark
Co analyst Clayton Moran.
Moran forecast that advertising revenue at AOL will grow 1
percent to 2 percent this year.
"There is a race to grow the digital business before the
subscription business disappears and right now they are losing
that race," Moran said.
There are still some believers in AOL, just as there are in
the newspaper business. Dallas based investment firm Hodges
Capital Management holds shares in the New York Times Co
(NYT.N), Gannett Co (GCI.N) and A.H. Belo (AHC.N) on the notion
there will always be a need for content.
However, when asked if the firm would consider investing in
AOL, Hodges analyst Derek Maupin said it was hard to say. "We
look at as many ideas as we can. You never know what you are
going to turn over."
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba and Nadia Damouni, editing by Tiffany
Wu, Phil Berlowitz)