AOL to invest in Israeli start-ups

BRIEF-T-Mobile signed an agreement for new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
* T-Mobile US Inc - signed a long-term agreement for up to 160 MW from new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
JERUSALEM May 25 AOL Inc said on Sunday it is starting a programme in Israel to assist start-ups, and that it will invest at least $100,000 in as many as 10 projects at a time.
The Internet giant already has a development centre in Israel, and its new project, called Nautilus, is meant to give "maximum freedom to entrepreneurs" and "grant them access to all the tools and connections of a global company", said Hanan Laschover, chief executive of AOL Israel.
AOL will escort each start-up, which will be chosen from a variety of fields that are connected to its global activities, for a period of a year, the company said.
The first investment will be in Take&Make, AOL said in a statement, a start-up that has developed a platform for "do-it-yourself" videos. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Firsthand Technology Value Fund discloses preliminary NAV of $20.03 per share as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 18 Sterling surged by as much as 1.3 percent against the dollar on Tuesday to hit its highest levels since mid-December, after British Prime Minister Theresa May surprised markets by calling an early parliamentary election for June.