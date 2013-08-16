版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 16日 星期五 23:38 BJT

AOL to cut jobs at its local news websites group Patch

Aug 16 AOL Inc said it would cut a substantial number of jobs at its Patch local news site business, as it tries to return the unit to profitability.

The company said it would consolidate or close some Patch sites to cut costs and partner with other media in some locations.

AOL has been trying to build the company as a media and entertainment destination dependent on advertising since Chief Executive Tim Armstrong took charge in 2009.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐