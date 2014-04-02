AOL poaches J&J executive to head global partnerships

April 2 AOL Inc named on Wednesday
Johnson & Johnson executive Kim Kadlec to a newly
created position in charge of distribution partnerships for
AOL's media properties such as TechCrunch, The Huffington Post
and AOL On video network.
Kadlec will serve as the head of relationship management and
will report to AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong and the CEO of
AOL's brand group Susan Lyne.
"I have been working with AOL for a long time as a client
and I really came to understand Tim's vision around video and
mobile," Kadlec said.
Kadlec said her priority will be to identify partners, such
as technology, wireless and other media companies for global
content distribution deals.
Kadlec most recently served as Johnson & Johnson's worldwide
vice president, global marketing group.
She was also vice president of branded entertainment at NBC
Universal and held senior roles at Fox Entertainment Group and
Universal McCann.
