UPDATE 2-AOL to cut 500 jobs, mostly in corporate units -source

(Adds background on Yahoo data breach)
By Malathi Nayak
Nov 17 Verizon Communications Inc's AOL
digital media unit will lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or
about 500 people, to consolidate operations after recent
acquisitions, a person familiar with the situation said on
Thursday.
Most of the cuts will be in corporate units, including human
resources, finance, marketing and communications, while
resources will be shifted to AOL's mobile, video and data
businesses, the source said.
Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong informed employees
about the cuts in an email on Thursday morning.
"Due to the deals we have done over the past 12 months, we
have added over 1,500 new people to the company," Armstrong said
in the email seen by Reuters. "As we have settled into those
changes, there are a number of areas that require consolidation
to improve operations and limit the amount of hand-offs in our
business processes."
Verizon bought AOL for $4.4 billion in July of last year,
betting that a push into mobile video and targeted advertising
could help it tap into revenue outside the saturated wireless
market.
Following that, AOL struck a deal to handle much of
Microsoft Corp's advertising technology business and
bought ad tech firm Millennial Media for about $250 million.
The latest cuts do not stem from Verizon's planned purchase
of Yahoo Inc's core internet properties for $4.83
billion. Verizon, the No. 1 U.S. wireless provider, said in July
it plans to combine Yahoo's websites, search, email and
advertising technology tools with similar assets of its AOL
unit.
In September, Yahoo disclosed it had suffered a data breach
in 2014 involving 500 million email accounts that compromised
user information. This has raised questions about whether
Verizon would scrap the deal or renegotiate it.
Verizon executives have said in recent weeks they are still
evaluating what the data breach may mean for the Yahoo
transaction.
Technology news site Recode first reported the AOL job cuts
in an interview with Armstrong. (on.recode.net/2g1Bpsv)
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in Washington and Rishika Sadam in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe)