Verizon approaches AOL on potential deal - report

BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Q1 posts loss per share $0.02
* Tetra Technologies Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides updated total year 2017 guidance
Jan 5 Verizon Communications Inc approached AOL Inc about a potential acquisition or joint venture to expand its mobile-video offerings, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Verizon has not made a formal proposal to AOL, and no agreement is imminent, Bloomberg said, citing people who asked not to be named. (bloom.bg/17enf1h)
Verizon and AOL were not immediately available for comment after regular business hours.
A joint venture, if formed, would focus on advertising technology, Bloomberg cited one of the people as saying.
Verizon is seeking expertise in online content, mobile video and advertising, according to one of the Bloomberg sources.
The programmatic ads platform could be paired with a future online-video product, Bloomberg said, quoting two people familiar with the matter.
Last year, activist investor Starboard Value LP urged Yahoo Inc to consider a strategic combination with AOL to save more than $1 billion in costs. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Tetra Technologies Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides updated total year 2017 guidance
* Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
May 10 DHX Media Ltd is buying the entertainment unit of Iconix Brand Group Inc for $345 million, adding the Peanuts comic strip and cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake to its roster of brands that includes "Bob the Builder" and "Teletubbies".